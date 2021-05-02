Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

TZOO opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

