Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “
Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 302.25%.
In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $3,666,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
