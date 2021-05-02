Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The company had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 302.25%.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $3,666,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.