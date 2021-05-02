Zacks Investment Research Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

DEA stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

