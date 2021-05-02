Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Sell

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

NYSE:PARR opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $820.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76,836 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

