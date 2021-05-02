Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BZLFY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

