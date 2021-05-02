Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefitting from its North America business. This along with increased focus on strategic initiatives and technological enhancement efforts bode well. Notably, earning estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. Aegion completed a substantial portion of restructuring plan in early 2020. Moving into 2021, the company has been transitioning into a new phase of growth for the organization focused on profitable expansion in core markets. However, COVID-related uncertainties continue to impact the business. Although the company had adopted various cost reduction strategies for combating this unforeseen situation, it anticipates reduced revenues, operating profit and operating cash flows for the first half of 2021.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Aegion has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $925.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aegion by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aegion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aegion by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aegion by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 341,423 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Aegion in the first quarter worth $3,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

