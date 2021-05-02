Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $209.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.82 million and the highest is $212.30 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $204.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $865.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.83 million to $893.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $892.13 million, with estimates ranging from $859.65 million to $966.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million.

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 105,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,215. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.