Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.66). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 520,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $57.57.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,012,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

