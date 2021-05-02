Zacks: Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $49.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.08 million to $52.30 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $54.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $220.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $243.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $273.46 million, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 199,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,584. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PlayAGS by 133.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 145.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 231,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PlayAGS by 96.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 84,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

