Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $133.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.83 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $133.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $635.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $651.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $726.56 million, with estimates ranging from $567.06 million to $878.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $792,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 439.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

