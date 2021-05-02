Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post $1.72 EPS

Brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,153,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

