Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.16. Colony Credit Real Estate reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%.

CLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNC stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

