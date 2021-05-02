Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLVS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $621.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.10.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.