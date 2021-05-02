Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report $270.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $285.30 million. Alkermes posted sales of $247.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300 in the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alkermes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,359,000 after buying an additional 134,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,338,000 after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.