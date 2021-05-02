Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Post $1.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Abiomed reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $320.73. 259,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,035. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $177.69 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

