Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.48. The Clorox reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $182.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.80. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

