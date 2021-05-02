Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.22. Stryker reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.08 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.59.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,751. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

