Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.58. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.77. 1,457,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $211.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

