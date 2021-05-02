Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Qualys posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $101.36 on Thursday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

