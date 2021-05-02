Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $334.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.70 million and the lowest is $321.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $315.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,374,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 394,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $145.00.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

