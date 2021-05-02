Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.