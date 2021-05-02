Zacks: Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $1.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $328.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $185.09 and a 52-week high of $333.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

