Zacks: Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $937.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,076,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 242,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

