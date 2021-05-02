Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.09 Million

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce sales of $542.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $553.70 million. Saia posted sales of $418.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.99. Saia has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $247.60.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter.

Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

