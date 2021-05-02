Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.85.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.66. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $263.01 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

