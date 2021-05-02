Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $25.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.66 million to $26.14 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $21.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $107.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $114.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $135.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

