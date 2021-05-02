Zacks: Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $6,794,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $3,119,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.