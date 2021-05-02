Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will post $454.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $454.90 million. W. R. Grace & Co. posted sales of $421.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRA shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CL King cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,580. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 327.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.