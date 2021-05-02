Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%.

SRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS remained flat at $$3.85 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

