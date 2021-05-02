Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to Post $1.87 EPS

Analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. Rogers posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $29,893,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rogers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $6.36 on Friday, reaching $195.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,803. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.76 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $206.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.