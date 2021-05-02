Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 70,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,800. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.