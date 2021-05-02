Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $28.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $26.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $110.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $110.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.97 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $127.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 50,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,087,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,326,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.