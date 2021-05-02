Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report sales of $219.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.12 million and the lowest is $215.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $145.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $839.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $814.30 million to $863.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $904.92 million, with estimates ranging from $868.00 million to $941.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.30. 234,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,875. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $45.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

