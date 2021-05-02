Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report $17.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.71 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $82.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.95 million to $85.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.38 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $69.03 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.03 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock worth $29,736,087 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

