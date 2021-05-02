Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $525.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 61.5% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 32,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 174.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.13. 402,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,075. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $214.54 and a one year high of $390.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

