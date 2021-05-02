Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACB shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,865 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

ACB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,391,439. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

