Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.29.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

