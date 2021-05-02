YOUengine Market Cap Achieves $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.49 or 0.00853619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.92 or 0.08680365 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

