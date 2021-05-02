Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.65 million and $1.62 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.08 or 0.00856827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00095907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

