Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading 42.2% Higher Over Last Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $8.53 or 0.00015013 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and $590,967.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00281167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.86 or 0.01152795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.00746727 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,844.24 or 1.00066852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

