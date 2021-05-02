Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 34.9% in April

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $3,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised their target price on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

YTRA stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

