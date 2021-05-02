Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cormark reiterated a na rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.46.

YGR stock opened at C$1.09 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.06 million and a PE ratio of 19.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

