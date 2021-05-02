XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $65.75 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $65.75 million and $403,946.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00070104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.75 or 0.00848898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00096708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.52 or 0.08810444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047078 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.