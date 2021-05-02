xRhodium (XRC) Price Hits $3.72 on Top Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. xRhodium has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $3,769.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00006553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

