Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce sales of $77.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $215.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $542.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $630.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $869.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.37 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $566,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $2,454,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.