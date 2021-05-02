Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.26). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($3.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $128.40. 1,275,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,476. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

