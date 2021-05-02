World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INT. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.