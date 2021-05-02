Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.04.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $247.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

