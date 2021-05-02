Woodcoin Reaches Market Cap of $911,827.89 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $911,827.89 and $115,394.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,685.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.27 or 0.05172897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $977.93 or 0.01725187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00475447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00719068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.01 or 0.00592763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00080681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00430238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004308 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

