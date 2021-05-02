Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Wingstop by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $158.41 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 165.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

